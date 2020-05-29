Egypt Reports Record Daily COVID-19 Death Toll, Cases Reach 22,082

Egypt’s Ministry of Heath and Population reported 1289 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 22,082, as well as 34 new deaths, the highest daily death toll observed since the beginning of the outbreak. 879 people have died of coronavirus in Egypt so far.

The ministry also reported that 152 cases were released from quarantine hospitals today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,511.

Earlier today, the ministry stated that it has been following up with coronavirus patients self-isolating at home through the app Sehet Masr, which also allows the government agency to deliver medication to help alleviate the symptoms of COVID-19, according to Ahram Online.

This comes as Egypt gears up for a new set of public health and safety regulations announced earlier today by the cabinet and effective starting tomorrow, according to Egypt Independent. Under the new measures, protective masks are required at all public spaces and the nationwide curfew will start from 8 PM until 6 AM. Cloud kitchens and other delivery services will continue to operate, however, nightclubs, restaurants, coffewhops, public parks, beaches, gyms, and all sports clubs will remain closed. Violators are subject to a EGP 4,000 fine and could face time in jail, according to the cabinet’s resolution.

Subscribe to our newsletter