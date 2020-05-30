Renowned Egyptian Actor Hassan Hosny Dies Aged 88

Egyptian comedian Hassan Hosny passed away at the age of 88 early Saturday, according to Azouz Adel, member of the board of directors of Egypt’s Representative Professions Syndicate.

The actor suffered from a sudden heart attack shortly before his death and was taken to intensive care.

The renowned comedian and actor had more than 50 years of experience in the Egyptian film industry, participating in most of Egypt’s greatest movies.

Some of his greatest works are El Nazer (2000), El Basha Telmiz (2004) and Zaky Chan (2005).

‏"كويس أنهم لحقوا يكرموني قبل ما أموت" 😢 Posted by ‎خالد سعيد‎ on Friday, 29 May 2020

