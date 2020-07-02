News

A Week Into Measures Being Lifted, Coronavirus Cases in Egypt Surpass 70,000

A Week Into Measures Being Lifted, Coronavirus Cases in Egypt Surpass 70,000

Image courtesy of the Ministry of Health and Population of Egypt’s official Facebook page.

Coronavirus cases in Egypt surpassed 70,000 on Thursday with 1,485 new recorded cases and 86 new deaths, making it a total of 71, 299 cases. This comes less than a week after the government officially lifted curfew and measurements on June 27. 

As of June 27, the nation-wide curfew in Egypt was lifted, in addition to allowing cafes, restaurants, sporting clubs and cultural facilities to re-open with a new 25 percent capacity rule. Cafes, restaurants, sporting clubs and cultural facilities are now required to close at 10pm, while shopping venues such as malls will shut down at 9pm.

In addition to this, private beaches part of hotels or coastal compounds have officially opened as of July 1, while the first batch of international flight landed in Hurghada as well after re-opening airports.  

According statistics by John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre, cases worldwide have surpassed 10 million, with a global death toll of approximately half a million.

The most affected countries are the US, Brazil, Russia and India, standing at more than 2.7 million, 1.4 million, and 600,000 cases respectively.

Tourism Returns as International Flights Land in Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Tourism Returns as International Flights Land in Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh

Egyptian StreetsJuly 1, 2020
Read More

Power of Communication: Egyptian FM Shoukry’s UN Address on GERD Dispute Praised

Mirna AbdulaalJune 30, 2020
Read More

Worldwide, COVID-19 Cases Surpass 10 Million and Keep Increasing

Egyptian StreetsJune 28, 2020
Read More

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Resume Negotiations on GERD

Egyptian StreetsJune 27, 2020
Read More

After a Long Hiatus, EgyptAir to Resume International Flights to 29 Destinations

Egyptian StreetsJune 26, 2020
Read More

Mohamed Salah Becomes First Egyptian To Win English Premier League

Egyptian StreetsJune 26, 2020
Read More

Egypt’s Medical Syndicate Slams PM’s Statement ‘Blaming’ Doctors for COVID-19 Deaths

Egyptian StreetsJune 24, 2020
Read More

Cairo No Longer the City that Never Sleeps? Early Shopping Closing Hours ‘Permanent Decision’

Egyptian StreetsJune 24, 2020
Read More