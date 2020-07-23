Cafes and Restaurants to Close at 12 AM, Capacity Rate to Increase by 50 Percent

Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced new measures that will take place starting from 26 July, which include allowing cafes, cafeterias, and restaurants and street food vendors to remain open until 12:00 midnight, and increasing their customer-carrying capacity for up to 50 percent.

The prime minister added that commercial shops and commercial centers (malls) will be closed at 10 pm, and that cinemas and theatres will operate with a capacity up to 25 percent.

Regarding Eid Al-Adha prayer, it was agreed that the same measures that were applied in Eid Al-Fitr prayer would also be applied.

The decisions included allowing holding official conferences and meetings, with a maximum number of 50 participants, and provided that the capacity of the hall in which the conference or meeting is held is not less than 100 people.

The decisions also included preparing for the opening of organizing major exhibitions and conferences starting from next October, with an emphasis on the importance of abiding by the preventive and precautionary measures that are being applied.

Egypt has recently been seeing a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases, reporting 667 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to the health ministry.

On Tuesday, Ministry of Health and Population of Egypt announced that the Red Sea and South Sinai governorates have recorded zero new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours, which is the first time that zero new cases have been recorded since Egypt’s first recorded case in February.

