Negative PCR Tests to be Required of Some Foreign Tourists Entering Egypt

Credit: Asharq al-Awsat

In light of the recent return of scheduled international commercial flights, Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that starting August 15, some tourists would have to present negative PCR-test results to enter Egypt.

This rule does not apply to all arrivals. Egyptian nationals are exempt from showing negative PCR tests, and foreign and Arab tourists are not required to show them upon arrival at the airports in Taba, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Marsa Alam, and Matrouh — cities in governorates that receive some of Egypt’s most significant numbers of tourists.

Source: Pixnio

Polymerase chain reaction, commonly known as PCR test, is administered through nasal and throat swabs and is generally considered the most reliable way to test COVID-19 infection. The negative tests presented by tourists must be dated 72 hours prior to their flight.

International flights to and from Egypt were halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government decision to reopen took effect on 1 July, allowing tourism, one of Egypt’s most active and income-generating industries. The reopening has also allowed many Egyptians stranded abroad to return home.

Egypt’s national carrier, EgyptAir, travels to and from 13 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and Asia.

Egypt and Greece Sign Exclusive Economic Zone Deal

