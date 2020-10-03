Inside the Minds of Young Egyptians Wanting to Change Future of Work For the Better

The world of work has changed way faster than anyone could have ever imagined. Yet it is not just because of the digital transformation or the COVID-19 pandemic, but also because of the generational gap. Millennials are seeing the world of work in a different light than their employers, and it is time for employers to address this turning point and adapt to it.

In the face of financial upheavals and unprecedented health and climate crises, millennials and Gen Zers are eager to build a better future for work. Not simply for their own financial stability and mental health, but also for the planet and the economy.

According to the 2020 Deloitte survey on millennials, stress, financial instability and mental wellness remain prime issues that aren’t yet addressed adequately in the world of work. Mental illness is rising around the world, costing the global economy about $1 trillion a year in lost productivity, according to the World Health Organization.

The report also sheds light on the effect of the pandemic and how it radically affected the work and careers of young workers. Sixty-nine percent of millennials and 64% of Gen Zs agreed having the option to work from home in the future improves their mental health, though almost 30% of Gen Zs and nearly a quarter of younger millennials (25-30 years old) said they had either lost their jobs or been placed on temporary, unpaid leave.

Being a junior employee now has become different from what it used to be, and companies and organizations need to adapt. They are a generation that grew up with a more global perspective, pushing them to see the future of work and the world much differently than older generations, with more concern for mental health, diversity, and the environment. “Companies must do more to demonstrate how they are positively impacting employees and society. Job loyalty rises as businesses address employee needs, from diversity and inclusion to sustainability to reskilling,” Michele Parmelee, Deloitte Global Chief People and Purpose Officer, says.

Inside the Minds of Millennials Changing Work for the Better

Mahmoud Shireen, 26, a millennial working in the private sector, believes that young employees are often shouldering education and work duties simultaneously. Since joining the workforce during the 2008 recession, millennials have never experienced financial security, he adds, resulting in many resorting to low-skilled jobs.

“We have to literally work while studying so we can get experience, but there’s no such thing as undivided attention, you must give either 100 percent to your studies or to your work, and so one thing must be sacrificed,” he says, “so a lot of people resort to customer service jobs, because that’s the first thing they can find to support themselves.”

Psychological health conditions are also never taken into consideration or discussed, yet he believes that the time is now to change the future of work for the better post the COVID-19 pandemic, which proved that change is possible. “You can’t take a day off unless there’s a medical condition, they don’t take psychological issues as part of it,” he says. “You’re have a fight outside of home, trying to keep your job, and a fight inside your home, trying to convince your parents that you need this job.”

“COVID-19 proved that we can change a whole work culture and work standards, such as working remotely. It does save a lot of money in terms of finances, and allows us to explore other opportunities,” Shireen adds, “it shouldn’t take time to realize the generation gap and adapt to it, because every generation has a different turning point.”

Nourhan ElRifai, 27, who also works in civil society and the private sector, says that young people are facing a skills gap dilemma, with many entry level jobs requiring years of experience that often put too many expectations on what young people can deliver. This pushes her to apply for too many part-time jobs or internships that end too soon and don’t create a sense of stability, making her feel “uncompensated and insecure”.

“I’m dreading the future because of this inconsistency, it makes me anxious and depressed, and I feel like we are not even acknowledged for applying. It makes people feel like they are disposable, which is not a good sign for the future,” ElRifai says.

She adds that perceiving young people ‘as spoiled’ is a common challenge, as it makes many companies and organizations to easily avoid paying their junior staff. “They think that it is okay to pay you nothing because your parents already pay for your expenses, but we all reach a certain age where we cannot depend on our parents.”

For Norah Ici, 24, says that companies need to invest in millennials’ growth and training, focusing on how they can improve their strengths and not just their weaknesses. “I don’t think the workforce meets our needs to grow,” she says, “we are doing everything we can, but it doesn’t match with the reality of the future of work.”

The Future of Work: More Human

While there is a lot of talking on the future of work becoming more robotic, digitalized or automated, we need to also talk about how to make it more human.

This COVID-19 crisis has shown that we are all human before we are employees or employers. We are all living with families, roommates and face real human experiences that can impact our work performance.

Nearly 75% of millennials believe that a remote work or “work from anywhere” company policy will lead to more work-life balance and improve their mental health.

As we enter a new decade, it is time to consider how to make the workplace more human, and encourage people to bring their “true selves” to the job, as well as address some of the mental strains, financial instabilities and skills gap that many millennials struggle with.

Subscribe to our newsletter