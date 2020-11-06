Arts & Culture

Egyptian Student Film “Maybe Next Time” Wins At The Tripoli Online Film Festival

mm
The film “Maybe Next Time” was selected for the Audience Award at the Tripoli Online Film Festival 2020.

Egyptian Hayat AlJowaily’s short film “Maybe Next Time” was selected as a winning film in the Audience Award category in the October edition of The Tripoli Online Film Festival.

The film, which was directed, written, and produced by AlJowaily, won by receiving 482 points.

Maybe Next Time is a short film that tackles an issue that has been common in recent news; weaving the narratives of artists and athletes being refused visas to travel to European and North-American countries to share their work at festivals, conferences, and other events.

“Maybe Next Time” Movie Poster.

Aljowaily is an aspiring Egyptian filmmaker based in Paris with specific interest in issues related to global politics, cultural exchange, and identity. 

She completed a Bachelors in Social Sciences at Sciences Po in the south of France and a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Studies from Columbia University. She briefly worked with MAD Solutions in Cairo in distribution, has been working with the production company Maven Pictures, and is currently working in international documentary sales at Mediawan.

She strives to use films as a means to promote social cohesion and cultural understanding.

Aljowaily, who spoke to Egyptian Streets earlier last month, said that “Though the film deals with such a heavy topic, it does so in a lighthearted and comedic manner — aiming to both entertain and provoke the audience at once. It is at once a drama, comedy and romance, drawing upon the works of artists from Godard to Elia Suleiman all the way to Wes Anderson.”

Aljowaily during filming of “Maybe Next Time”. Photo courtesy of Lula O’donnell.

The 6-minute film “Maybe Next Time” is available for viewing online here.

Netflix's First Original Egyptian Series Transports You into the 'Paranormal' World: Review

Arts & Culture
mm

Arts & Culture Reporter. Writer and multidisciplinary artist with a passion for podcasting and theatre. Pre-pandemic, can be spotted getting work done from a Cairo coffee shop, train in Delhi or a New York subway. Intra-pandemic, works at a sunny window with lots of iced coffee.

