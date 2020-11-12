Eight Peacekeepers Killed in Egypt Sinai Helicopter Crash

Eight members of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) based in Egypt’s Sinai were killed after their helicopter crashed.

According to a statement released by the MFO, the helicopter was carrying nine people when it crashed during a routine mission near the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

“During a routine mission in the vicinity of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, nine members of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) were involved in a helicopter crash. We are deeply saddened to report that eight uniformed MFO members were killed; six U.S. citizens, one French, and one Czech,” announced the MFO in its statement.

“One U.S. MFO Member survived and was medically evacuated. Names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.”

The MFO added that it will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause of the accident, noting that “there is no information to indicate the crash was anything except an accident” and that it appreciates “the cooperation and support of Egypt and Israel in the recovery effort”.

The MFO is an international organization that has been located in Egypt’s Sinai since 1981 to safeguard the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty.

The mission of the MFO, per its website, is “to supervise the implementation of the security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace and employ best efforts to prevent any violation of its terms”.

Subscribe to our newsletter