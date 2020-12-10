Morocco and Israel Officially Normalize Relations

US President Donald Trump announced the fourth Arab-Israeli agreement in four months on Thursday, as Israel and Morocco have agreed to “resume diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability.”

The United States also agreed to recognize Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara region as a core pillar of the deal.

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” President Trump tweeted.

لحظة تاريخية: اتفقت إسرائيل والمغرب على تطبيع العلاقات بينهما. المغرب هي الدولة السادسة، بعد مصر والأردن والإمارات والبحرين والسودان، التي تطبع علاقاتها مع دولة إسرائيل. 🇮🇱🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/Rbnshv3pou — إسرائيل بالعربية (@IsraelArabic) December 10, 2020

In summer, the Trump administration launched the first diplomatic initiative with a deal between the UAE and Israel.

It was the first time since 1994 that an Arab country has normalized relations with Israel. Jordan was the last Arab country to make a deal normalizing relations with Israel. Egypt signed its peace deal with Israel in 1979.

