Egypt’s Public Prosecution: Maadi Molester Referred to Criminal Court

On Wednesday, March 10, Egypt’s Public Prosecution referred ‘Maadi Child Abuser’ Mohamed Gawdat to criminal court after his arrest on Tuesday after he was caught on camera harassing a seven-year old girl.

In a statement released by Public Prosecution on Wednesday, the suspect was accused of kidnapping the homeless girl, luring her inside with the intention of hiding her away from witnesses. He was also accused of sexually violating the childma with force.

The Public Prosecution has acquired evidence of the accused with four witnesses’ testimonies and the victim’s statements, as well as the recorded incident. Two witnesses and the victim recognized him in court.

Security forces announced the arrest of the perpetrator after a video went viral of him apparently sexually assaulting a child on Tuesday, 9 March. The video circulated widely in Egypt, sparking outrage.

The video was caught through a CCTV camera in a medical laboratory in Maadi where the assault took place and initially published online by a laboratory worker who discovered Gawdat with the child. The perpetrator’s appearance was revealed to the police as one of the individuals who discovered managed to make him look directly into the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASSAULT POLICE ⚠️ (@assaultpolice)

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Public Prosecution said it was investigating the incident. The statement added that they summoned the laboratory worker who published the video, who stated that she saw the man sexually assaulting the young girl – a statement that was corroborated by the another laboratory worker who appeared at the scene.

The National Council Childhood and Motherhood has vowed to take all possible measures to protect the victim, and that the head of the Child Protection Office at the Office of the Prosecutor General was informed of the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASSAULT POLICE ⚠️ (@assaultpolice)

Subscribe to our newsletter