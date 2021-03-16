News

Cairo Metro to Install Surveillance Cameras to Fight Sexual Harassment

Cairo Metro to Install Surveillance Cameras to Fight Sexual Harassment

Cairo metro. Photo credit: Eurovaran/ Wikipedia

Egyptian Metro Company announced on Monday that there are plans to install surveillance cameras inside the first and second Cairo metro lines as part of its plans to modernize and fight sexual harassment, according to the official spokesperson for the Metro Company, Ahmed Abdel Hady.

Hady added that the new trains supplied from South Korea are already equipped with surveillance cameras, which comes in line with punitive legal measures that will be taken against harassers if caught by the security cameras.

In late 2020, Egypt received the fifth train under an agreement with South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem to supply 32 new modernized trains for Cairo Metro’s Line 3. The agreement includes providing an eight-year maintenance deal for trains as well as technical support from Hyundai Rotem and the assembly of 10 trains locally in Egypt.

He used the example of the recent case of the Egyptian woman who recorded a harassment incident inside the metro on her phone, which sparked outrage on social media and led to the arrest of the man accused.

A few days prior to that incident, a woman was found dead from her apartment’s balcony after it was revealed that the building’s doorman and another resident, as well as the victim’s landlord were involved in the tenant’s death. The three men have been referred to criminal trial over various charges related to the death of a woman who fell to her death from her apartment’s balcony.

Around the same time, Egypt’s Public Prosecution referred ‘Maadi Child Abuser’ Mohamed Gawdat to criminal court after his arrest after he was caught on camera harassing a seven-year old girl.

Egyptian Man Who Killed Sister for 'Suspicious Behaviour' Sentenced to Five Years' Imprisonment

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

Egyptian Man Who Killed Sister for ‘Suspicious Behaviour’ Sentenced to Five Years’ Imprisonment

Egyptian StreetsMarch 16, 2021
Read More

Egypt Refers Three Men to Criminal Trial for Death of Woman Over ‘Male Visitor’

Egyptian StreetsMarch 15, 2021
Read More

1700-Year-Old Coptic Ruins Discovered in Egypt’s Western Desert

Olivia MustafaMarch 14, 2021
Read More

United Nations Human Rights Council Condemns Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses

Egyptian StreetsMarch 13, 2021
Read More

NCW Condemns the Murder of an Egyptian Woman by Her Landlord over Male Visitor

Egyptian StreetsMarch 13, 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Public Prosecution: Maadi Molester Referred to Criminal Court

Egyptian StreetsMarch 11, 2021
Read More

Egypt COVID-19 Infections Near 190,000 as Vaccinations Commence

Olivia MustafaMarch 10, 2021
Read More

‘Maadi Child Abuser’ Arrested After Sexual Abuse Video Goes Viral in Egypt

Egyptian StreetsMarch 9, 2021
Read More