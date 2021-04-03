How to Watch Live: Egypt’s Historic Pharaohs’ Golden Parade

Afters of preparation, Egypt’s historic Pharaohs’ Golden Parade is set to kick off at at 6PM Cairo time Saturday 3 April 2021. The event will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism (click here) and on the YouTube channel of Experience Event (click here).

The event, which will include attendance by leading officials and celebrities, will see 22 mummies transferred from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

International guests, including the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organisation an the Director-General of UNESCO have also arrived in Cairo to attend the event.

The mummies that will be transferred include Pharaoh Ramses II; Pharaoh Ramses IX; Pharaoh Ramses VI; Pharaoh Ramses V; Pharaoh Seti I; Pharaoh Seqenenre; and Pharaoh Thutmose III, as well as Queen Hatshepsut; QueenMeritamun, the wife of King Amenhotep I; and Queen Ahmose Nefertari, the wife of King Ahmose.

The 22 mummies were first unearthed in two separate discoveries. The first was in 1881 and the second in 1898, both in Luxor, which was once known as Thebes – Egypt’s ancient capital city.

The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, located in the ancient city of Al-Fustat in Cairo, first partially opened in 2017 and will be the new home of the 22 mummies.

The Museum is set to fully and officially open its doors to the public on Sunday 4 April 2021 and the Mummies Hall, where the 22 mummies will be on display, will open on 18 April 2021.

According to its website, the Museum will offer visitors “a general overview of all the different historical periods that encompass Egypt”.

The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization will be open between 9:00AM and 5:00PM each day of the week. Tickets for Egyptians and Arabs cost EGP 60 (EGP 30 for students) while tickets for other foreigners cost EGP 200 (EGP 100 for students). Visit the Museum’s website for more information.

Subscribe to our newsletter