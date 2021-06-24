5 Places that Deliver Gluten-Free Products in Egypt

Over the past few years, more places in Egypt have started adding gluten-free baked goods to their menus, which is great news for people who have celiac disease or a gluten allergy and struggle to find appropriate alternatives.

We compiled a list of markets and bakeries that offer a variety of gluten-free goods and can deliver them right to your doorstep!

1. Chef Hamdy

Perhaps the most famous name on this list, Chef Hamdy’s bakery has grown in popularity as it was one of the first places to offer gluten-free products in Egypt. With branches in Nasr City and Maadi, the bakery offers everything from mini pizzas and tortilla bread to croissants and several types of cake.

Chef Hamdy delivers throughout Cairo.

2. ElMarket

Located in Maadi, ElMarket is a specialty grocery store known for selling artisanal products that are often hard to find, including gluten-free ice cream, spreads, pastries, and waffles.

ElMarket has a delivery schedule for each area in Cairo.

3. Nousha Healthy Bakery

Based in Alexandria, Nousha Healthy Bakery recently added gluten-free items to its menu, including a variety of buns and flatbreads as well as quiche and pizza. They also sell gluten-free cakes, cookies, and brownies.

Deliveries are made on Fridays throughout most of Cairo and Alexandria.

4. Breadfast

Online food delivery application Breadfast has a small but growing selection of gluten-free goods in its bakery section, including muffins, brownies, bread, and cakes great for pairing with their specialty coffee.

Breadfast currently delivers gluten-free products in Sheikh Zayed and New Cairo.

5. Foodture

Located in Mansoura, Foodture offers an abundance of gluten-free treats, such as fruit tarts, cakes, and oriental desserts, in addition to bread and pizza. They also sell light gluten-free snacks like pretzels and tortilla chips.

Deliveries are available throughout Cairo, Giza, and Alexandria.

Pro-tip: Because most of these places don’t offer same-day delivery in order to guarantee freshness, we’d suggest planning out your grocery list in advance so you don’t run out of gluten-free goodies at home.

Subscribe to our newsletter