Egypt Prepares Urgent Medical Aid to Lebanon After Fuel Tank Explosion

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Sunday offering its sincere condolence sympathy to the Lebanese people over the victims of the recent deadly explosion of a fuel tank in the Lebanese northern district of Akkar, which left at least 28 killed.

Egypt also called for the formation of a new Lebanese government as soon as possible in order to end the power vacuum without further delays.

The statement added that there are preparations underway for urgent medical aid to be sent from Egypt to Lebanon to provide support amid the current economic and political challenges.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday that a fuel tanker exploded, killing 28 people and injuring 70 individuals.

Lebanon has been suffering from a severe economic crisis and fuel shortage, which led to various shutdowns of several institutions and medical centers and long lines at gas stations.

The American University of Beirut Medical Center said on Saturday that it will be forced to shut off ventilators and other lifesaving equipment in less than 48 hours, as forty adult patients and fifteen children living on respirators could die “immediately”.

Last year, the Lebanese government resigned amid growing public anger after the tragic explosion in Beirut on 4 August that killed at least 200 people and injured about 5,000 others.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Lebanon’s public debt-to-gross domestic product was the third highest in the world, and nearly a third of the population were living below the poverty line.

Subscribe to our newsletter