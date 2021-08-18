In Photos: The History of Little Egypt Scattered Across New York City

There are approximately 10 million Egyptians living abroad, about 15 percent in the United States alone. It’s no secret that Egyptians make a home for themselves wherever they go, and it’s easy to spot an Egyptian wherever you are in the world. Particularly in New York City, there are several hotspots for the Egyptian community and the Arab community as a whole.

Entering Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, you wouldn’t be able to tell that you’re more than 5,000 miles away from Egypt, with store names written in Arabic and full streets catered for Egyptians. A few miles away in Astoria, Queens, the branded “Little Egypt” features not only authentic Egyptian restaurants but also a Jewish Egyptian congregation. In Ridgewood, Queens, there are several Coptic Orthodox churches and a Coptic community lining the area. The photos below tell stories of Egyptian streets (pun unintended) across New York City of the past 10 years.

