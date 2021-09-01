Amazon Inaugurates its First Logistics Centre in Egypt

Renowned multinational company Amazon is preparing to officially launch in Egypt this year, as it inaugurated on Tuesday, 31 August, the largest logistics centre in the Middle East and Africa.

The inauguration was attended by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Telecommunications Minister Amr Talaat, and Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea.

Located in 10th of Ramadan city in the Sharqia governorate, the logistics centre aims to provide more efficient shopping and delivery to meet the demands of online shopping customers in Egypt, said Ronaldo Mashhour, vice president of Amazon for the Middle East and North Africa.

To help local businesses increase their sales, Amazon offers a range of tools, such as the ability to create campaigns to drive exposure for their products and run promotions in the form of coupons any time of the year.

Amazon has been operating in Egypt since 2017 through Souq.com.

The company operates a widespread local logistics and operations network across Egypt, including its main fulfillment centre supported by 15 delivery stations across the country. Amazon has also established corporate and customer services offices, and a total local workforce of over 3,000 across corporate, customer service, and operations in Egypt.

