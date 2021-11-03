News

Luxor Welcomes First Flight From London After Two-Year Hiatus

Photo via Middle East Monitor

On the evening of Monday, 1 November, Luxor International Airport received EgyptAir’s first flight coming from London’s Heathrow Airport after a two-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Luxor-London flights are set to operate during winter, with a weekly flight that can accommodate 140 passengers.

This step coincides with EgyptAir’s participation in the 2021 World Travel Market (WTM), held in London from November 1-3. The WTM is currently being attended by Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation, Mohamed Manar and Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Khaled El-Enany.

In August, 300 Russian tourists arrived at Hurghada International Airport for the first time since 2015, and were welcomed by a delegation from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the office of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Activation in Hurghada.

The United Kingdom removed Egypt from its COVID-19 red list in September, which meant that there would no longer be a self-financed, 10-day mandated hotel quarantine for those traveling from Egypt to England.

Egypt is currently preparing a grand celebration for the El-Kebash Road reopening ceremony to attract global attention to Luxor’s ancient civilization. The road, which was built by ancient Egyptians more than 5,000 years ago, will allow tourists to walk from Luxor Temple to Karnak Temple.

Egypt's Sisi Calls for International Community to Support Africa's Climate Action at COP26 Conference

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

