Egypt Installs Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination Units at Cairo Metro Stations

A vaccination unit has been set up at the Sadat metro station in Cairo to allow commuters to receive COVID-19 shots, announced the official spokesman of the Cairo Metro company, Ahmed Abdel Hady, adding that it will be the first of 20 such units across 15 underground stations in Cairo.

Using only their national ID, users of the Cairo metro will be able to receive their first jab upon walking in at these units, as well as schedule their second jab. According to Abdel Hady, demand among metro users was the reason for this initiative.

The initiative was first announced in October by Health Minister Hala Zayed, who added that such units will also be set up in courts, traffic directorates, and train stations.

To aid Egypt’s ongoing vaccination effort, a rule to ban non-vaccinated government employees from entering the workplace will take effect on 15 November. The ban will apply to any other citizens entering government buildings on 1 December.

The Health Ministry has launched an application allowing Egyptians and expats living in Egypt to generate a QR code verifying their vaccination status.

According to data provided by the President’s Advisor for Health and Prevention Affairs, Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din, on 7 November, 35 million vaccine doses have been administered across Egypt so far.

