‘A Disgrace’: Fans React to Egypt’s Salah’s Seventh Ranking in the Ballon d’Or 2021

Mohamed Salah. Source: Liverpool FC official Twitter account.

Egyptian football player Mohamed Salah came seventh place in the Ballon d’Or vote for the best player in the world for 2021 on Monday. He was placed ahead fellow Premier League players including Tottenham’s Harry Kane (23rd) and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.

Lionel Messi won the record-extending for the seventh time, followed by Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho,  Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, football fans turned to social media to express their disagreement and anger over the final decision, labeling it as ‘embarrassing’ and a ‘disgrace’.

Popular media platform Sportbible called it a ‘disgrace’ that Salah was in 7th ranking, as he was “easily the best player in the best league in the world” with 11 goals and 8 assists in 13 appearances this season, along with 22 goals last season.

In a viral tweet, DaveOckop (@DaveOckop) said, “Mohamed Salah ranked 7th in the Ballon D’Or. I can’t think of 6 players in the world better than him.”

Jürgen Klopp, football manager of Premier League club Liverpool, was quoted to have said that “Mo definitely should have been higher up!”, according to DaveOckop (@DaveOckop).

As the first ever Egyptian to have been nominated, this is the third time for Salah to become nominated, previously finishing sixth in 2018 and fifth in 2019.

So far this season, Salah achieved impressive results, with 11 goals in 13 Premier League appearances and eight assists that put him in the lead of both charts.

