In Photos: Egyptian Women In Action

In Photos: Egyptian Women In Action

If there was ever a backbone of Egyptian society, it would find itself braided into the fabric of women. Egyptian women have played various roles over the course of a long, arduous history – between queens and mothers, mystics and merchants, Egyptian women have found a way to carve a niche for themselves in a largely patriarchal milieu. In fact, they have paved the way for generations of young boys and girls, redefining core elements of society in the process.

As nurses, teachers, breadwinners, entrepreneurs, and engineers, women take reality into their own hands and function against the odds and against all tribulations. Whatever misfortune they face, they swallow whole and come out of it greater – remaining forever at the forefront of modernization.

It’s for that reason that Egyptian Streets has chosen to honor these unsung heroines, and grant them a modest show of recognition through photos.

Here are some of Egypt’s time-worn queens and advocates.

Egyptian Suheir al-Khaldi teaches Arabic at the UNRWA Preparatory A School in Nuseirat, central Gaza | c. 2015 UNRWA Photo by Tamer Hamam
Egyptian Suheir al-Khaldi teaches Arabic at the UNRWA Preparatory A School in Nuseirat, central Gaza | c. 2015 UNRWA Photo by Tamer Hamam
970px-Jonge_vrouw,_Bestanddeelnr_191-0084
c. Women of Egypt Magazine
c. Don Church
Egyptian women at bus stop | c. Egypt Independent
People often fail to recognize that the hijab does not mean a 'bad' fashion sense. This is Mayam Mahmoud, the first veiled rapper, who recently won a prestigious international award.
People often fail to recognize that the hijab does not mean a ‘bad’ fashion sense. This is Mayam Mahmoud, the first veiled rapper, who recently won a prestigious international award.
Women attend the Coptic Christian Easter service at Cairo’s Abbasiya Cathedral, Egypt | c. Bassam El-Zogby
Police women deployed to secure a recent protest against sexual assault | c. Ahmed Hamed/Aswat Masriya
Police women deployed to secure a recent protest against sexual assault | c. Ahmed Hamed/Aswat Masriya
Egyptian women mark International Women's Day in 2013 by taking to the streets. Credit: AFP
Egyptian women mark International Women’s Day in 2013 by taking to the streets | c. AFP
First winner of Workshops of Happiness photo contest organized by Photopia and sponsored by IHS | c. Heba Fawzy
Police women deployed to secure a recent protest against sexual assault
Police women deployed to secure a recent protest against sexual assault | c. Ahmed Hamed/Aswat Masriya
Egyptian woman at SHECAN, the leading women entrepreneurship event | c. SHECAN
Archive Image: Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Egyptian protesters | c. Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Pour it: An Egyptian Artist’s Blend of Art and Fashion

mm

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

