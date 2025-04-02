El-Sisi, Trump Discuss Regional Stability in Phone Call

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, during which the two leaders discussed regional developments and mediation efforts aimed at restoring stability.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, Trump extended Eid Al-Fitr greetings to El-Sisi at the beginning of the call.

The discussion also reaffirmed the strength of the strategic partnership between Egypt and the US, with both leaders emphasizing their commitment to continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The talks covered ongoing mediation efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, particularly their impact on Red Sea navigation and economic stability.

The disruptions caused by regional conflicts have led to significant economic losses, with global trade routes affected by security concerns.

The call comes amid heightened tensions in Gaza and Yemen, with continued hostilities in both regions affecting regional security and global trade.

In Gaza, Israel recently expanded its military operations, announcing plans to seize large areas of the territory and enforce mass evacuations. Since March, the humanitarian situation has worsened, with over 50,000 Palestinians reported killed and critical aid deliveries blocked for more than a month.

Meanwhile, in Yemen, the situation remains volatile. The Iran-aligned Houthi movement has carried out over 100 attacks on shipping since Israel’s war with Hamas began in late 2023, claiming solidarity with Gaza’s Palestinians.

The ongoing violence has exacerbated instability in the Red Sea region, forcing vessels to avoid the Suez Canal and reroute around Africa, significantly raising shipping costs.

In response to these threats, the U.S. initiated a series of air strikes against Houthi targets on April 1 2025, aiming to dismantle the group’s capabilities to disrupt maritime navigation. President Trump stated that these operations would continue until the Houthis cease their attacks on international shipping lanes.

As a result, Egypt’s economy has been severely impacted, particularly the Suez Canal, a vital global trade artery. El-Sisi revealed in March 2025 that the canal has been losing approximately USD 800 million (EGP 40.37 billion) per month due to instability, as Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have forced vessels to reroute around Africa.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, messages mistakenly shared with a journalist at The Atlantic in March 2025 revealed U.S. war plans targeting the Houthis. One official stated that former President Trump had approved the Yemen strategy, saying, “We will soon make clear to Egypt and Europe what we expect in return.”

However, Egypt’s official statement did not address the leaked messages or Washington’s strikes against Houthi targets.