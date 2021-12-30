Arts & Culture

National Museum of Egyptian Civilization to Host Egypt’s First Ever “World Art Forum”

In January 2022, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization is scheduled to host the largest international contemporary art event, the World Art Forum (WAF). The WAF is the first of its kind, and adopts Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the centerpoint of its mission.

The event will take place from 15 January through 19 January, under the auspices of the Ministries of Culture, Planning and Economic Development, Tourism and Antiquities, Emigration and Expatriate Affairs, and Environment and Cairo’s Department of Tourism.

The World Art Form will be held in partnership with the United Nations Representative Office in Egypt, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, and the New York International Contemporary Art Society. Organized by Sheranda World Art and Jupiter Commz, the event aims to marry SDGs and contemporary art in line with, and in celebration of, Egypt’s 2030 Vision.

Egypt’s Vision 2030 is a national agenda launched in February 2016 by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s cabinet. It is an ambitious undertaking which delineated eight sustainability goals to be met by 2030, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the Sustainable Development Strategy for Africa 2063.

Contemporary artist and President of Sheranda World Art and the WAF, Randa Fouad strives to “bring together artists from all over the world to spread a message that elevates the importance and value of art by playing a key role in spreading and raising awareness of social issues, exchanging ideas and experiences about a sustainable future of which we are all a part.”

Shereen Badr, Co-founder and CEO of Sheranda World Art and the CEO of the World Art Forum, has stated in a press release that they aim to “emphasize the concept of continuity and sustainable development of which we are all a part.”

Given the importance of raising awareness, Mr. Salah El Din Aloui, Chairman and Managing Director of Jupiter Commz (organizing partner of the World Art Forum) notes that public relations play a key role in the “correct understanding of contemporary art – a universal language – and its close relationship with sustainable development.”

The forum will feature exhibitions, cultural institutions, and artists from upwards of thirty nations. Across five days, the event will cast a visual world with galleries presented by European, Asian, African, North American, and Australasian cultural centers.

A wide range of artistic events, debates, and dialogue sessions will be conducted in hopes of “build[ing] a global network consisting of artists and partners in the field of development.”

The event has gained the sponsorship of Tatweer Misr, Ramsco Trading and Distribution, as well as Oman Air. It promises to promote cultural dialogues and strengthen “the Egyptian and Arabic cultural identity highlighting their capacity for creativity and innovation.”

Find out more about the World Art Forum here.

In Photos: Vintage Archive of Egypt’s Golden Age

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

