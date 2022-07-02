International

Sprinting for Gold: Hemida Wins Big in Oran, and Makes History

Bassant Hemida at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022. photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images for World Athletics.

Marking the very first time an Egyptian athlete brings home a gold medal for a 100-meter dash, Bassant Hemida has won gold for her 100-meter sprint in the Mediterranean Games (Oran 2022), hosted in Algeria.

This constitutes the sixth gold medal for Egypt during the games.

Hemida claimed first place in the race, with a time span of 11 seconds and 10 milliseconds, reports Egypt Independent. It is universally acknowledged that 100-meter sprint races are notoriously difficult events in the sport of athletics: athletes are requires to run the short the distance at record time, displaying exceptional physical prowess.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the player shared her achievement by saying, “Words fail to express how I feel when I think of all of you […] thanking you is not enough. You have given without waiting, forgiven without apology, and supported me all throughout [this journey].”

Rania Al Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, commended the 25 year-old athlete for her victory on Twitter: “Racing Egypt forward: Congrats to Bassant Hemida for becoming the first Egyptian woman to win a gold medal in the 100-meter sprint, also setting a new record [in the process]! Egypt is proud of you.”

According to Egyptian media outlet Al Masry Al Youm, Egypt’s Minister of Sports and Youth also praised Hamada’s accomplishment, citing it as the first of its kind in the history of competitive sporting for Egypt, namely for 100-meter sprints.

He also confirmed that Hemida, with the support of the Ministry of Sport, would be participating in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

