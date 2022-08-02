In Photos

In Photos: An Affordable Summer Getaway at the Heart of Fayoum

mm
In Photos: An Affordable Summer Getaway at the Heart of Fayoum

Photo via Sahl Abdelrahman

While many travel to the North Coast and El Gouna to enjoy the luxurious beaches and relaxing resorts, others fish around for affordable locations on the water with no gates or entrance fees, to give their children a chance to enjoy splashing around during summer.

“People looking for an affordable masyaf (summer getaway) were shocked after hearing that some beaches demanded an entrance fee of EGP 70 (USD 3.7). Most of the beaches at Qarun lake have an entrance fee that’s less than EGP 10 (USD 0.5),” Egyptian street documentary photographer Sahl Abdelrahman tells Egyptian Streets.

Photo via Sahl Abdelrahman
Photo via Sahl Abdelrahman

“We have people coming over from other governorates, such as Beni Suef and Giza, to enjoy the beach here instead of heading to Alexandria, which would be a long way for them and may cost them more.”

Abdelrahman was brought up in Fayoum. Through his lens, Abdelrahman chooses to focus on the community he grew up a part of, to tell the world more about them and shed light on their experiences.

Abdelrahman recently posted a series of photos of families enjoying their time in Qarun Lake, located 20 kilometers north of Fayoum. Dressed in jalabiyyas (traditional Egyptian garment) and undershirts, the pictures show them relishing their time in the water despite not swimming or playing water sports.

Photo via Sahl Abdelrahman
Photo via Sahl Abdelrahman

“The water isn’t clean in Qarun Lake, from drainage to chemicals,” Abdelrahman explains. “Still, people are enjoying themselves and trying to spend a fun time with their families. This inspired me to capture shots of them enjoying whatever they have, regardless of any challenges.”

Photo via Sahl Abdelrahman
Photo via Sahl Abdelrahman

Qarun Lake is one of the most important ancient natural lakes as it is the remaining part of ancient Moeris Lake. In 1989, the lake was declared as a protected area to maintain the area’s biological, archaeological, and geological diversity.

Photo via Sahl Abdelrahman

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

On a Neighbor's Balcony: the Colorful Identity of the Egyptian Balcony

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
In Photos
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in In Photos

On a Neighbor’s Balcony: the Colorful Identity of the Egyptian Balcony

Mona Abdou1 August 2022
Read More

In Photos: How Vintage Postage Stamps Reveal Modern Egyptian History

Shereif Barakat2 July 2022
Read More

In Paintings: Exploring the Colors of Rural Egypt

Mona Abdou23 June 2022
Read More

In Bloom: Cairo’s Enchanting Flame Tree

Egyptian Streets10 June 2022
Read More

In Photos: Egyptian Fishermen Casting Nets from Dusk until Dawn

Farah Rafik12 May 2022
Read More

In Photos: The Spectacular Beauty of the Colored Canyon in Sinai

Marina Makary10 May 2022
Read More

A Blend of Pop and Folk Cultures: Remembering Artist Chant Avedissian

Farah Rafik29 April 2022
Read More

In Photos: The Majesty of Aswan’s Botanical Gardens

Mona Abdou22 April 2022
Read More