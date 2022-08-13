Egypt Announces Cabinet Reshuffle Introducing 13 New Ministers

The Egyptian Government announced a cabinet reshuffle on the morning of Saturday, 13 August, introducing 13 new ministers in different roles.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi released a statement noting that he called for the House of Representatives to urgently convene today to discuss the cabinet reshuffle after the changes were agreed upon with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

He added that the reshuffle comes at a pivotal time to develop the government’s performance in particularly important files.

The new ministers are:

Reda Hegazy – Minister of Education

Dr. Reda Hegazy graduated from Mansoura University and obtained a PhD in Curriculum Management from the same institution.

He held the position of Deputy Minister of Education for Teachers’ Affairs, Vice President of the General Authority for Literacy and Adult Education, and Deputy Director of the Professional Academy for Teachers, until he assumed the position of General Head of High School Examinations from 2019 until 2022.

Hani Swailem – Minister of Irrigation

Hani Swailem received a PhD in Water Resources Management from Aachen University in Germany, a Master’s in Environmental and Irrigation Engineering in 1994 from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, a diploma in Water Engineering in 1992 from Zagazig University in Egypt, and a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental and Irrigation Engineering in 1991 from the same university.

He was previously the Director of the Department of Water Engineering at Aachen University since 2018 in Germany, and the Executive Director of the UNESCO Unit for Water Management at the University of Aachen since 2009.

Khaled Abdel Gaffer – Minister of Health and Population

Khaled Abdel Gaffar was previously the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, as well as acting Minister of Health and Population since 2021

From 2009 to 2015, he headed the Department of Oral Medicine, Periodontology, Diagnosis and Radiology at the Faculty of Dentistry at Ain Shams University. He received an honorary doctorate from the University of Hiroshima in Japan for his significant contribution to the field of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and also received an honorary fellowship from The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow in 2019.

Muhammad Ayman Ashour – Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Prior to his new appointment as minister, Ayman Ashour was the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research for University Affairs. He has been a member of the Supreme Council of Physical Planning since 2014 and was the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Ain Shams University for 6 years from 2014 to 2020.

He was also appointed in 2018 as Director of the Technical Committee for monitoring the construction of national educational projects including universities and research institutions.

Soha Samir Gendy – Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates

Soha Samir Gendy was the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Organizations and was previously the first Egyptian female ambassador to the Republic of Ireland.

She also held the position of Deputy Head of the Egyptian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, from 2006 to 2010.

Ahmed Issa – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities

Ahmed Issa held the position of CEO of Retail Banking at Commercial International Bank since 2016. He also served as a member of the Executive Management Committee of the Commercial International Bank, and a Chairman of the Banking and Finance Committee at the American Chamber of Commerce in Cairo.

Ahmed Samir – Minister of Trade and Industry

Ahmed Samir held the position of Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives since 2021, Chairman of the Industry Committee in the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2020, member of the Board of Trustees of the 6th of October City since 2014, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of the October Investors Association since 2015.

Mohamed Abbas Hilmi – Minister of Civil Aviation

Lieutenant-General Muhammad Abbas Hilmi was the Commander of the Air Force, who was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General as of 2018. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Aviation and Military Sciences and a Master’s degree in Military Sciences from the College of Command and Staff.

Hassan Mohamed Shehata – Minister of Manpower

Hassan Mohamed Shehata held the position of President of the General Union of Air Transport Workers, and served as the Secretary General of the General Federation of Egyptian Trade Unions.

Nevin Al-Kilani – Minister of Culture

Nevin Al-Kilani obtained a doctorate in art criticism from the Academy of Arts in Egypt, and in 2014 she was appointed Dean of the Higher Institute of Art Criticism at the Academy of Arts.

In addition to her academic career, she has also worked in the field of public relations for the Cairo Opera House and worked as an assistant to the former head of the Cultural Development Fund in 1989.

Hisham Amna – Minister of Local Development

Hisham Amna assumed the position of Beheira Governor in 2018, and served as commander of a missile artillery company. He also received the January 25 Medal and the Military Duty Medal, first class.

Mahmoud Mustafa Kamal Esmat – Minister of Public Business Sector

Mahmoud Mustafa Esmat held the position of President of Cairo Airport Company and President of the Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation since 2014.

Mohamed Salah El-Din – Minister of Military Production

Mohamed Salah El-Din became the Vice President and Managing Director of the National Authority for Military Production in 2020.

He also worked as an assistant to the head of the Armaments Authority of the Egyptian Armed Forces, before working at the Arab Organization for Industrialization, from the beginning of 2019 until August 2020.

Subscribe to our newsletter