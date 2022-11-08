News

Draft Bill for Binding Climate Neutrality Submitted to Egyptian Parliament

mm
Draft Bill for Binding Climate Neutrality Submitted to Egyptian Parliament

GIMED : Interdire le plastique à usage unique en Egypte, la formule pour lutter contre la pollution plastique par Banlastic | ENI CBC Med
Photo credit: Banlastic via ENICBC Med

A draft bill centering on climate neutrality was submitted by MP Amira Saber Qandil to the Egyptian Parliament days ahead of the COP27 climate conference.

Titled “Climate Adaptation and Reducing the Impact of Climate Change,” the bill — if passed — would mark the first comprehensive and standalone legislation across the Middle East and North Africa that centers around binding climate neutrality.

Amira Saber Qandil (@amirasabersd) / Twitter
Amira Saber Qandil

“In Egyptian legislation, I couldn’t find any legal framework or clause that addressed climate change,” Qandil tells Egyptian Streets. “That was the core of the issue. We saw a lot of developing African nations who had clear-cut legislation on climate change but we had [yet to] have any.”

“This bill orbits specific interventions in the industrial and economic sectors, as well as for the general public [to inspire climate action],” Qandil goes on to say, arguing that this bill is also intended to keep climate change “top of mind” across industries and populations.

The bill aims to obligate the government, by law, to ensure climate neutrality in all sectors of the economy. Thus, governmental bodies will have to engage in dialogues with marginalized, impacted communities, carry out prolific climate monitoring research, allocate funds to climate action at 5 percent annually, and set other mitigating measures such as a carbon tax and private jet ban.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, private entities will have to perform baseline and annual carbon footprint studies, perform climate due diligence prior to launching new projects, apply easy-to-read climate labels to all goods, and refrain from giving away free plastic bags to customers.

“The significance of this is because Egypt is now hosting COP27 […] which gives us a better platform to implement strategy and influence stakeholders,” expresses Qandil. “The fact that 60 co-sponsors within the House of Representatives have expressed interest in voting for the bill, makes this the perfect opportunity to fill in legal blanks as the world’s attention remains on us for COP.”

This bill will pose a great precedent for countries in the region to develop and execute their own nationally-owned legal obligations towards the environment.

Al-Sisi Pleads for End to Russia-Ukraine War at COP27 Launch

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

Related Items

More in News

Al-Sisi Pleads for End to Russia-Ukraine War at COP27 Launch

Mona Abdou7 November 2022
Read More

Alaa Abdel Fattah Escalates Hunger Strike to Zero Calories in Wake of COP27

Mona Abdou2 November 2022
Read More

Rishi Sunak Confirms COP27 Attendance, Reverses Earlier Decision

Marina Makary2 November 2022
Read More

112: Egypt Announces its Very-Own ‘911’ Hotline for Public Emergencies

Shereif Barakat1 November 2022
Read More

Greta Thunberg to Boycott COP27 Amid Claims of ‘Greenwashing’

Mona Abdou31 October 2022
Read More

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Skips COP27 in Egypt

Shereif Barakat29 October 2022
Read More

Desperate for Dollars? A Brief Explainer of What the Devaluation of the Egyptian Pound Means

ES Buzz28 October 2022
Read More

Egypt Receives $3 Billion IMF Loan, Another $6 Billion Could Follow

Shereif Barakat27 October 2022
Read More