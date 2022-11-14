News

Egypt Condemns Istanbul Attack and Extends Condolences to Turkey

Six dead, at least 81 injured in Istanbul blast and Turkish President Erdogan says it 'smells like terrorism'
Site of bombing | Photo credit: Kamal Aslan/Reuters

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement following the 13 November bombing in Istanbul, condemning the incident in the “strongest terms,” while extending profound condolences to the victims’ families and the Republic of Turkey.

Six individuals were killed and 81 left wounded by an explosion that rocked one of Istanbul’s busy pedestrian streets, Istiklal Avenue. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dubbed the attack one that “smells like terrorism.

In the statement, which was released on the same day as the attack, the Egyptian ministry wished a swift recovery for those injured, and emphasized that Egypt remains stern in its rejection of “all forms of terrorism” and ready to stand in solidarity in “confronting this hateful scourge […] financially, ideologically, or in any other way.”

While nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast, Turkey has arrested a suspect believed to have planted the bomb. Additionally, the Turkish Ministry of Interior has expressed that initial findings indicate that “Kurdish militants were responsible” for the fatal attack.

