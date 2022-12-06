Al Jazeera Submits Case of Shireen Abu Akleh to ICC

Al Jazeera has submitted the case of Palestinan-Amercian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Crime Court (ICC) in the Hague on Tuesday, 6 December. The claim maintains that she was assassinated by Israeli forces.

The network claims to have “unearthed new evidence” regarding the fatal shooting, where Abu Akleh was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin on 11 May. Al Jazeera claimed that its submission includes “new witness evidence and video footage” which showcases intentional fire by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

“The claim by the Israeli authorities that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of fire is completely unfounded,” Al Jazeera maintains.

The network claims that after the submission, both Al Jazeera and its legal team will be joined at a press conference in the Hague, accompanied by members of Abu Akleh’s family and leading human rights experts.

Israel continues in its refusal to cooperate with any foreign probe into the case, including an earlier attempt by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to look into the matter and motive further.

“No one will investigate IDF soldiers and no one will preach to us about morals in warfare, certainly not Al Jazeera,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said.

Abu Akleh was wearing a bulletproof vest marked with “Press” when she was shot. The correspondent was one of the best known and most prolific reporters on the conflict in the Arab World, according to Al Jazeera.

