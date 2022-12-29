Al-Sisi Urges Ministries to Implement Plans Empowering Differently-abled Egyptians

President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi called on various ministries to discuss plans and implement projects that contribute to empowering differently-abled Egyptians, and involve them in national projects and initiatives.

The request was made on Wednesday 28 December, as Al-Sisi attended the “Differently-Abled” celebration for people of determination at the Al-Manara International Conference Center in New Cairo.

It marks the fourth edition of the annual celebration which sheds light on the successes and achievements of people of determination in various fields.

During the event, Al-Sisi urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports to consider creating special memberships for people of determination in sports as well as arts and culture activities. Likewise, he proposed issuing an integrated services card for differently-abled individuals, by the Ministry of Social Solidarity, for all healthcare and social services.

Al-Sisi also requested the Ministry of Transport to ensure their accessibility to roads, bridges, metro stations, among others, and the Ministry of Manpower to develop programmes aimed at preparing people of determination for the job market.

Recently, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities started organizing guided events, workshops, and visits to archaeological sites as well as museums.; these activities are meant to increase cultural awareness and integration among different segments of society.

The Egyptian Tourism Authority, through its offices in Ramses and Minya, organized an awareness-raising tourism trip for people of determination. It was done in cooperation with Minya Governorate and the #Egypt Can initiative for Champions People of Determination. pic.twitter.com/1wqJZDNdmG — Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (@TourismandAntiq) December 22, 2022

The event also witnessed the establishment of a new fund worth EGP 1 billion for differently-abled people, with the contribution of the Suez Canal Fund, the Armed Forces Fund, the Healthcare Fund, the Ministry of Housing Fund, and the Honoring of Martyrs Fund.

The celebration was held under the slogan ‘We Have a Place’.

According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), there are more than 20 million people with disabilities living in Egypt.

