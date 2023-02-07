News

Egypt’s Sisi Speaks with Erdogan, Assad and Sends Military Planes with Aid

mm
Egypt’s Sisi Speaks with Erdogan, Assad and Sends Military Planes with Aid

Civil defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria, on Monday. (Omar Sanadiki/AP)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi spoke with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad on Tuesday 7 February to offer condolences and support after the deadly earthquake, the Egyptian presidency said in an official statement.

According to the Egyptian Presidency, Al-Assad expressed his appreciation to Al-Sisi, and stressed Syria’s pride in the historical and fraternal relations between the two countries.

Al-Sisi’s talk with Al-Assad marks the first-ever phone call between the two leaders since Al-Sisi took office in 2014.

Al-Sisi also reiterated Egypt’s solidarity with Turkey, offering assistance and humanitarian aid to overcome the effects of the devastating disaster.


Under the directives of Al-Sisi, five military planes carrying emergency aid were sent to Turkey and Syria to help alleviate the relief efforts following the earthquake that left more than 5,400 people killed in both countries on Monday, 6 February.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which heavily struck both Turkey and Syria, was felt as far
as Lebanon, Cyprus, Greece, Jordan, Iraq, Romania, and Egypt.

“I express my sincere condolences to the people of Syria and Turkey and the families of the victims of this devastating earthquake that struck the Eastern Mediterranean region,” Al-Sisi noted in a press conference held with Croatian President Zoran Milanovich.

Thousands of emergency responders and medical teams have been sent to rescue people under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

The international community has pledged its support to the countries affected by the earthquake, with various international groups coordinating on-the ground response teams in the affected regions.

Egypt Ready to Send Aid to Turkey, Syria Following Deadly Earthquakes

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Ready to Send Aid to Turkey, Syria Following Deadly Earthquakes

Amina Abdel-Halim6 February 2023
Read More

1,300+ Dead in Turkey, Syria After Deadly Earthquake

Egyptian Streets6 February 2023
Read More

The Talgo Makes its First Trip Across Egypt

Mona Abdou6 February 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Al-Ahly to Face Spanish Giants Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Finals

Amina Zaineldine5 February 2023
Read More

World Youth Forum Redirects 5th Edition Budget to Development Initiatives

Farah Rafik5 February 2023
Read More

Sudan and Israel to Revive “Full Diplomatic Ties” in Normalisation Agreement

Mona Abdou3 February 2023
Read More

Cairo Charity Hospital Catches Fire, Kills 3 and Injures 32

Mona Abdou2 February 2023
Read More

4 Egyptian Restaurants Make it to MENA’s Top 50

Mona Abdou1 February 2023
Read More