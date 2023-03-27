Listicle

5 Spots for the Ultimate Suhoor Experience in Cairo

mm
5 Spots for the Ultimate Suhoor Experience in Cairo

Suhoor table
Photo credit: Magnificent Online

Every year in Ramadan, Egyptians are bombarded with endless options for iftar outings. From iftar buffets to Ramadan tents, there are many places one can pick to have a fun iftar gathering while indulging in delicious food. On the other hand, suhoor, the meal consumed before beginning to fast, is often neglected.

While many prefer to avoid disrupting their sleep and completely ignore the meal, others like to consume a light suhoor mainly consisting of eggs, yogurt, and fruits to stay hydrated.

But since Ramadan only takes place once a year, suhoor gatherings with friends and family are an essential part of the holy month.

Here are a few spots for a memorable suhoor experience in Cairo.

Sa7orty

Located in Ghernata Garden in Heliopolis, Sa7orty has a wide range of suhoor favorites: all types of fuul (beans), potatoes, eggs, and even pickles. Since the weather is getting warmer, this outdoor spot will be ideal for a memorable Ramadan night. They are open everyday from 10 pm onwards.

Don’t miss their small pergolas for a little privacy!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by سحورتى (@sa7orty2023)

El Soltaneya

For those residing on the other side of Cairo, El Soltaneya is located in Agouza. With a relatively affordable menu, El Soltaneya offers traditional suhoor food items with a spacious seating area and Ramadan music in the background.

Bosco

“You’ll come in for the vibes, and stay for the food.” This is Bosco’s slogan. With a branch in Riverwalk in New Cairo and another in Heliopolis, Bosco offers tasty suhoor platters and a warm ambiance for visitors looking for a special Ramadan night.

Istibaha

Located in El Sheikh Zayed, Istibaha has mouth-watering classics and an oriental live performance. A place for authentic Egyptian cuisine, their suhoor menu is offered from 9 pm to 4 am.

3m Shakshakk

To many Egyptians, having suhoor out of their houses immediately translates to having it at 3m Shakshakk. Chili fries with minced meat and fuul with sausage are just some of the untraditional items on their suhoor menu. Located in Heliopolis, their suhoor begins at 10 pm.

Don’t miss taking a picture with 3m Shakshakk himself!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by شكشك (@3m.shakshakk)

Trickle-Down Turmoil: The Indirect Effects of Egypt’s Currency Crisis

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Listicle
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in Listicle

7 Important Issues This Ramadan Race Will Tackle

Marina Makary22 March 2023
Read More

7 Community-Driven Initiatives in Egypt and Beyond to Get Involved with This Ramadan

Dina Khadr21 March 2023
Read More

6 Ways to Celebrate Ramadan on a Budget

Marina Makary14 March 2023
Read More

5 Ways to Cope With the Economic Crisis in Egypt

Marina Makary14 February 2023
Read More

4 Egyptian Restaurants Make it to MENA’s Top 50

Mona Abdou1 February 2023
Read More

Celebrating Valentine’s Day on a Budget: Egypt Edition

Marina Makary1 February 2023
Read More

Sip on the Best Hot Chocolate in Cairo at These 5 Spots

Marina Makary4 January 2023
Read More

Advent Almost Over? Here are Egypt’s Favorite Christmas Eve Dinner Dishes

Marina Makary28 December 2022
Read More