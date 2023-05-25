Arts & Culture

Egyptian Fashion Designer Sara Onsi Honored at Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit

Photo credits: Sara Onsi

Sara Onsi was honored by Forbes Middle East as one of the most successful women behind a major Middle Eastern brand, at the prestigious Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit on 23 May, as per her official social media pages.

The summit was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 21 to 23 May.

As an Egyptian fashion designer, she has been making waves in the industry. Having participated in numerous fashion weeks, including Milan, London, Paris, and New York, her designs have consistently garnered attention and praise from critics, fashion enthusiasts, and industry insiders alike.

Photo credits: Sara Onsi

The annual summit, which was chaired over by H.H. Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud, aims to shed light on the achievements of women, and provide them a platform to discuss their specialized expertise in their respective fields.

The event focused on topics that affect opportunities, problems, and aspirations of women. Participants and key speakers included government officials, corporate executives, creators, athletes, and stars who discussed a plethora of topics from fashion and beauty to fintech and hospitality.

Onsi’s inclusion in this event is a testament to her remarkable achievements and her impact on the fashion industry. After a fruitful attempt of designing her own wedding dress, she decided to launch her own two brands, couture ‘Sara Onsi Fashion House’ along with ‘ONSI’ her ready-to-wear brand.

Among Onsi’s many contributions to the fashion industry is dressing Egyptian artists like Amina Khalil, Hend Sabry, and Sawsan Badr, as well as international artists at the Cannes Film Festival such as Sofia Saidi, Zara McDermott, and Fagun Thakar.

Farah Sadek is a graduate from Cairo University with a Bachelor in Mass Communication. When she's not writing or doing interviews, she's usually trying to find the next best TV show or wondering why filmmakers don't make good romantic comedies like they used to.

