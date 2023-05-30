Egyptian Prime Minister Welcomes Palestinian Delegation to Discuss Areas of Cooperation

Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly welcomed his Palestinian counterpart, Mohammad Shtayyeh, for a 3-day visit to Cairo, to discuss various cooperation files between Egypt and the Palestinian Authority (PA), according to a Cabinet statement published on Monday, 29 May.

Accompanying Shtayyeh is a high-level Palestinian delegation that includes the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Interior, National Economy, Endowments and Religious Affairs, Health, Agriculture, Public Works and Housing, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Transportation, as well as the head of the Energy Authority.

An official reception ceremony was held for the delegation in the presence of Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Muhammad Ayman Ashour.

Madbouly and Shtayyeh are scheduled to hold an expanded session of talks with the Palestinian and Egyptian ministers.

Egypt has expressed that the Palestinian cause is a top priority.

Earlier this month, Egypt mediated a ceasefire agreement following five days of violent airstrikes in the Gaza strip, which took place on 9 May, killing 34 Palestinians and one Israeli in one of the heaviest displays of violence in Gaza this year.

According to Reuters, Hamas stated that Israeli missiles damaged 940 buildings, 49 of them beyond repair, and 15 residential blocks consisting of approximately 50 apartments were also destroyed.

This was the second ceasefire brokered by Egypt since the August 2022 attacks that killed 49 Palestinians, 17 of whom were women and children.

Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly (right) with Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority Mohammad Shtayyeh (left). Image credit: Official Facebook Page of the Egyptian Cabinet

Egypt was quick to denounce the aggression and escalation of violence, and the Arab League followed in the condemnations in their 32nd summit that took place this month in Jeddah.

The league highlighted the situation in Palestine as a key priority in the concluding statement released to the media.

“We reaffirm the centrality of the Palestinian issue to our countries as one of the key factors of stability in the region,” reads the statement. “We condemn in the strongest terms the practices and violations targeting Palestinians in their lives, property and existence.”

