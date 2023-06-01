News

Smoking in Egypt is Now 0.5 Percent Less Prevalent Than in 2020

mm
Smoking in Egypt is Now 0.5 Percent Less Prevalent Than in 2020

A Man in Grey Smoking. Courtesy of Pexels.

The percentage of smokers in Egypt dropped by half a percentage point, going from 17.3 percent in 2020 to 16.8 percent in 2022, according to surveys conducted by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on 31 May, CAPMAS published a press release stating that 16.8 percent of Egyptians over the age of 15 smoke. The data comes from a 2021/2022 survey. This represents a decrease from the 17.3 percent announced on World No Tobacco Day in 2020.

Smoking is largely a gender-specific phenomenon in Egypt, with 33.8 percent of men over 15 being smokers compared to only 0.3 percent of women.

In terms of age group, smoking is most prevalent in the 35-45 age range at 22.1 percent, closely followed by the 45-54 age range with 21.6 percent. Smoking is least prevalent among teenagers, as 11.7 percent of 15-24 year-olds smoke.

There is no major difference between the city and countryside, with families with at least one smoker in the city slightly higher at 40.1 percent compared to 39.1 percent in the countryside.

The press release also discusses the harmful effects of smoking, stating that more than 8 million people a year die due to tobacco use, in addition to 1.2 million, including 65000 children, as a result of second hand smoking; tobacco use is a major risk factor for heart and respiratory diseases, as well as more than 20 types of cancer.

The health ministry set up a hotline, 16805, in 2022 to help people quit smoking.

Egyptian Law Change Allows Foreign Nationals to Apply for Citizenship

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Omar is a Master of Global Affairs graduate interested in international relations, economic policy and development, climate change, and local social issues. He did his undergraduate studies in Economics at the Menton campus of Sciences Po Paris and his masters at the American University in Cairo. Omar has worked as a deputy senior editor and an assistant editor at the Cairo Review of Global Affairs and a social media officer at Mada Masr. In his free time, he likes to go skateboarding, play some chess, read a book, write bad poetry, or play Football Manager. Easily won over by good Italian or Syrian food.

Related Items

More in News

Egyptian Law Change Allows Foreign Nationals to Apply for Citizenship

Egyptian Streets1 June 2023
Read More

Egyptian Prime Minister Welcomes Palestinian Delegation to Discuss Areas of Cooperation

Nadia Salem30 May 2023
Read More

Sisi Congratulates Erdogan on Election Win, Egypt and Turkey to Restore Diplomatic Ties

Farah Rafik30 May 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Al Ahly Basketball Team Clinch African Championship

Shereif Barakat28 May 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Wrestling Federation Under Investigation Following Young Wrestler’s Escape to France

Shereif Barakat27 May 2023
Read More

Egypt Delaying Wheat Payments, but Supply Ongoing as Sellers “Trust” Authority

Omar Auf27 May 2023
Read More

Entertainment Activities in Egypt Facing New Tax Measures

Egyptian Streets25 May 2023
Read More

Egyptian Fashion Designer Sara Onsi Honored at Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit

Farah Sadek25 May 2023
Read More