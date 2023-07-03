News

Egypt Denounces Israeli Assault on Jenin

mm
Egypt Denounces Israeli Assault on Jenin

Photo of Jenin refugee camp, located in the Occupied West Bank, following Israeli strike on July 3, 2023. AFP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) strongly condemned the attack carried out by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on the occupied city of Jenin in the West Bank, according to a statement released on the MoFA’s official Facebook page on Monday, July 3rd.

According to the latest information, at least eight individuals have been reported dead and over 50 injured in Jenin, as confirmed by the Palestinian health ministry.

The IDF conducted another raid in the Jenin refugee camp two weeks ago, which resulted in seven deaths, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The MoFA’s statement emphasized Egypt’s rejection of the repeated Israeli attacks and incursions against Palestinian cities, which have led to the loss of civilian lives due to “excessive and indiscriminate use of force”.

This assault on the West Bank has been characterized as the largest incursion in the region in the past 20 years. The New York Times has described it as the most intense air attack on the West Bank in nearly two decades.

According to the Ministry’s statement, the ongoing Israeli escalation undermines the collective efforts of Egypt, regional partners, and the international community to de-escalate the situation in the occupied territories.

The MoFA also called upon influential international actors to intervene and halt these violations, while ensuring the protection of the Palestinian people, “whose suffering is escalating on a daily basis”.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Egypt’s Interior Ministry Denies Officer’s Involvement in Fatal New Cairo Runover

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Related Items

More in News

Egypt’s Interior Ministry Denies Officer’s Involvement in Fatal New Cairo Runover

Farah Rafik3 July 2023
Read More

Iranian Tourists to Visit Egypt Within 45 Days

Egyptian Streets2 July 2023
Read More

Renewable Energy and Cleaner Transport: Egypt Updates its Climate Commitments

Farah Rafik1 July 2023
Read More

Death Toll in Alexandria Building Collapse Reaches 10 as Rescue Efforts Continue

Heidi Aref29 June 2023
Read More

13-Story Building Collapses in Alexandria’s El Montazah District

Heidi Aref26 June 2023
Read More

Egypt and Germany Seal EUR 54 million Debt Swap Agreement to Facilitate Green Energy Transition

Farah Aly26 June 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Sisi Welcomes India’s PM Modi, Announce Strategic Partnership Agreement

Shereif Barakat26 June 2023
Read More

Egyptian Prime Minister Madbouly Visits Ukraine and Russia

Andrew Gerges24 June 2023
Read More