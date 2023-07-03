Egypt Denounces Israeli Assault on Jenin

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) strongly condemned the attack carried out by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on the occupied city of Jenin in the West Bank, according to a statement released on the MoFA’s official Facebook page on Monday, July 3rd.

According to the latest information, at least eight individuals have been reported dead and over 50 injured in Jenin, as confirmed by the Palestinian health ministry.

The IDF conducted another raid in the Jenin refugee camp two weeks ago, which resulted in seven deaths, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The MoFA’s statement emphasized Egypt’s rejection of the repeated Israeli attacks and incursions against Palestinian cities, which have led to the loss of civilian lives due to “excessive and indiscriminate use of force”.

This assault on the West Bank has been characterized as the largest incursion in the region in the past 20 years. The New York Times has described it as the most intense air attack on the West Bank in nearly two decades.

According to the Ministry’s statement, the ongoing Israeli escalation undermines the collective efforts of Egypt, regional partners, and the international community to de-escalate the situation in the occupied territories.

The MoFA also called upon influential international actors to intervene and halt these violations, while ensuring the protection of the Palestinian people, “whose suffering is escalating on a daily basis”.

