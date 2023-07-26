Kygo, Tiësto, Kungs, and Frank Walker to Perform at the Pyramids This October

Kygo and Tiësto are two of the DJs performing at the Great Pyramids of Giza, in Egypt, for the next installment of the Palm Tree Music Festival (PTMF).

The event will be held from 26 to 29 October.

Norwegian DJ Kygo posted in anticipation of the festival, stating: “Can’t wait to spend 4 days in the desert and perform for the first time in Egypt at the Great Pyramids of Giza with some special guests!”

The festival’s lineup will also include DJs Kung and Frank Walker.

The festival will feature several events, starting with a group dinner for VIPs with a piano performance by Kygo; an exploration of Fayoum ending with a DJ set; a desert Q&A with Myles Shear, co-founder of PTMF; and an after-party with Walker at the Ritz-Carlton Rooftop on 27 October. The main show at the Pyramids is to be held the next day.

Details for four ticket packages have been shared. The Early Egyptian Package, VIP Silver Package, VVIP Gold Package, and Pharaoh’s Platinum Package each include access to the event and activities, as well as meal plans over the four-day stay in Egypt.

These packages are not yet for sale and the prices have not been released. However, there are pre-sales available for the full “one-of-a-kind PTMF getaway experience” on the organizer’s official website.

This festival was founded in 2016 by Kygo and Shear, and has since been held in many locations around the world, including the Hamptons, Croatia, Bali, St. Barts, and Australia.

The PTMF announcement comes just after the controversy of the Travis Scott ‘Utopia’ Pyramids concert, which has faced the threat of cancellation with the Musician’s Syndicate revoking the organizer’s license to perform. Mohamed Abdallah, official spokesperson of the Syndicate, cited Scott’s concerts featuring practices “conflicting with the cultural identity of the Egyptian people” as the cause.

In spite of this, the event is still scheduled for 28 July.

