Travis Scott’s Egypt Concert to Proceed Amidst Controversy

The organizers of Travis Scott’s upcoming concert at the Pyramids have confirmed that the event will proceed as planned, despite the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate’s revocation of the gig’s permit.

Live Nation Middle East, the organizers of the concert, issued a statement on Twitter and confirmed to the Egyptian Streets team: “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports stating otherwise are false. We look forward to celebrating ‘Utopia’ with you in Egypt.”

This comes after the Musicians’ Syndicate of Egypt’s announced on Tuesday that it would withdraw the license for American rapper Travis Scott’s upcoming concert, which is slated to take place on 28 July at the Pyramids.

The decision was prompted by concerns over his alleged involvement in freemasonry and practices carried out during the rapper’s previous concerts deemed “conflicting with the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,” as expressed by Mohamed Abdallah, the official spokesperson of the Musicians’ Syndicate, in a statement on behalf of the Musicians Syndicate.

