valU is Partnering with AUC to Offer Financing Plans for Undergraduate and Graduate Tuition Fees

Parents continue to face higher costs, as rising inflation rates and currency devaluation are adversely affecting universities’ tuition fees. Yet, there is no worthier investment than education — and that’s why valU, MENA’s leading financial technology company, is partnering with the American University in Cairo (AUC), one of Egypt’s most renowned and prestigious universities, to finance tuition fees for those seeking to pursue an undergraduate or a graduate degree.

This partnership will enable undergraduate and postgraduate students to finance their tuition fees — up to EGP 240K — with ease in a period of 3 to 6 months at an unmatched 1.45% discounted interest. Parents are required to pay 20 percent of the requested tuition fees as a down payment. In case of having a freshman first-semester student, the parent will be required to pay 30 percent down payment.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of valU, commented: “We are glad to be bolstering our partnership with AUC to offer installment plans for their undergraduate and graduate programs as part of our ongoing efforts to increase the affordability of education in Egypt and to make quality education accessible for all.”

valU is always keen to empower its customers to live up to their aspirations in all aspects of life. Since obtaining a quality education is everyone’s rightful goal, valU is taking care of the burden of paying for AUC’s tuition fees through a seamless process. Parents are only required to provide their national ID and proof of their due tuition fees to be granted the financing amount they need to pay their fees.

To learn more about this partnership, visit the valU booth at the AUC New Cairo Campus admissions office building Sunday through Thursday from 9 AM to 4:30 PM or through home visits. To contact valU’s education programs hotline, dial 02 – 21238790. Chat with valU on WhatsApp on 201001995118.

