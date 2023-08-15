News

Egypt Issues New Unified Visa Card for Government Services

Photo Credit: Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade Official Facebook

The Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade has created a new unified Visa card to be used for government services, according to a statement released on Sunday, 13 August.

The new card, still in its first phase, is being launched in the Port Said governorate and will be issued to citizens by the government free of charge. Egyptians aged 16 or above are eligible to claim one.

According to the Ministry’s statement, “[the card] aims to unify the package of services provided to citizens in one card, to complement the digital transformation system within the framework of the government’s keenness to build a digital economy.”

Another goal is to “eliminate forms of corruption” by digitizing services.

In its first phase, the purpose of the card is to simplify the process of accessing subsidized goods services, healthcare insurance, and electronic payment services. More services will be implemented in later phases of the card.

This project is the result of a collaboration between the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade and the Ministry of Communications and Internet Technology as well as the Universal Health Insurance Authority. It was also developed in cooperation with Visa, Inc.

To claim a unified card, each family’s guardian receives a text message, specifying a post office or subsidies service to visit in order to pick it up.

Each citizen who receives a card will also open a postal account after their national ID and mobile number are provided.

Plans to issue the card in other governorates are in progress, and more services are expected to be added to the card as it is further developed.

No Signs of New Coronavirus Variant in Egypt Yet: Health Ministry

