Egyptian Actor Ahmed Malek Becomes Dior’s Middle Eastern Ambassador

Egyptian actor Ahmed Malek has been officially named Dior’s first male fashion and fragrance ambassador for the Middle East, according to a statement by Dior.

Malek shared a statement from the French luxury brand on his Instagram page, in which it was stated that the actor “will be representing some of the house’s emblematic fragrances”.

The statement added that he will “embody the spirit and singularity of Dior style, with its timeless and modern signature – reinvented each season by Kim Jones, artistic director of the men’s collections”.

Malek has previously worked with luxury brands before, as he was appointed an ambassador for French luxury brand Cartier in June of this year.

Egypt has recently become the newest haven for luxury brands in the Middle East, previously hosting Dior’s Pre-Fall 2023 menswear collection against the backdrop of the Giza pyramids and Italian fashion house Stefano Ricci at the Hatshepsut Temple in Luxor.

Subscribe to our newsletter