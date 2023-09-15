Turkish Delights and Thrills: 3 Must Watch Turkish Shows

In the ever-expanding universe of binge-worthy content, Turkish dramas have carved out a celestial reputation in the Arab world.

Now, Sling Arabic TV – the streaming platform that knows what makes Arab audiences in the United States tick – is taking the experience up a notch by offering a curated selection of Turkish dramas.

Meet the three Turkish heart-stealers currently making waves on Sling and beyond:

Maḏa Law (What If You Love Too Much)

Original title: Ya Çok Seversen

Ateş, portrayed by the charismatic Kerem Bürsin, is no stranger to broken trust and heartache. Sent abroad after his mother’s death, he returns to Istanbul as a millionaire and unexpectedly becomes the guardian of his half-siblings.

Sparks fly when he crosses paths with fiery con woman Leyla, played by rising star Hafsanur Sancaktutan. The tension between them promises a rollercoaster of emotions, reminiscent of the kind of electrifying stories that keep fanfiction readers up all night.

Fareed (Golden Boy)

Original title: Yali Çapkini

Helmed by patriarch Halis Agha (Cetin Tekindpr), the Korhanli family sets the stage for a compelling story of power dynamics and unexpected choices. Grandson Ferit, portrayed by Mert Ramazan Demir, brings his rebellious spirit back from the US, sparking conflicts with familial norms.

Amidst an orchestrated surprise marriage decision to rein in his defiance, the storyline is an exploration of love, alliances, and a complex web of family clashes.

Esmy Farah (My Name Is Farah)

Original title: Adim Farah

Farah (Demet Özdemir), an Iranian refugee living in Istanbul, finds herself thrust into the dark underbelly of the mafia after stumbling upon a murder scene. With her young son’s future hanging in the balance, Farah navigates a dangerous world of crime and justice.

As she faces impossible choices and unexpected alliances, her resilience becomes the driving force behind a heart-pounding story that keeps viewers on the edge of their seat.

What is Sling?

Sling Arabic TV opens the door for US-based audiences to indulge in Arab content, courtesy of its premium live TV channels and the largest Arabic on-demand libraries globally, which include Shahid VIP, MySatGo, and Istikana. Presenting an all-in-one entertainment solution, Sling allows subscribers to include live American TV channels and on-demand content into their libraries. A three-day free trial lets you try Sling Arabic TV and enjoy the best movies, series and shows.

