News

Egypt Plans to Regulate and Reduce Essential Commodities Prices

mm
Egypt Plans to Regulate and Reduce Essential Commodities Prices

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Egypt’s Cabinet, in partnership with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), announced plans to introduce measures to combat the rising cost of essential commodities, according to a Facebook post by the Cabinet on 3 October.

The announcement comes days after President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi directed Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Al-Moselhi to address the current price hikes during the ‘Hikayat Watan’ Conference on 2 October.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly received heads of commerce chambers, industry unions, food companies, and vendors across the country to discuss the forthcoming measures.

The gathering also included the presence of CBE Governor Hassan Abdallah, as well as the Ministers of Supply, Finance, Agriculture, and Trade and Industry.

The CBE, in particular, will collaborate to secure the necessary US dollars for procuring goods and will explore solutions to alleviate the prices of essential commodities.

“We will work together to guarantee an ample supply of different goods in the Egyptian market in a way that contributes to decreasing the prices, particularly prices of food goods,” Madbouly was quoted saying in the statement.

THE COMMODITY COST CRISIS

The Egyptian local market has witnessed rising prices across several commodities, including essential food items, since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022. The government attributes this inflation to the war, global supply chain disruptions, and the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, Egypt’s annual headline inflation reached a record-high 39.7 percent, up from 38.2 percent in July. Notably, food and beverage prices experienced a monthly inflation rate of 2.2 percent, with vegetable prices surged further by 24.4 percent in August compared to the previous month.

The year-on-year increase in food and beverage prices amounted to 71.9 percent, while housing and restaurant services saw an annual inflation rate of 49.5 percent.

The CBE currently set its inflation target to an average of 7 percent — plus or minus 2 percent — by the fourth quarter of 2024, down to 5 percent — plus or minus 2 percent — by the fourth quarter of 2026.

The World Bank estimated that Egypt’s inflation is projected to average 32.3 percent in 2023, significantly higher than the 5.2 percent and 5 percent figures recorded in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Egypt’s battle against rising commodity costs has already begun, with actions taken to import 200 thousand tons of raw sugar to decrease prices and ban onion exports for three months.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

President Sisi Declares His Running for Third Presidential Term

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

With a deep interest in politics and society, Shereif is a journalist that chronicles Egypt’s ever-changing political climate – aided by his bachelor’s in Political Science. On the side, Shereif works as a communications associate for a local consultancy firm. When he’s not working, you can find him playing chess, supporting Chelsea, or walking his dog.

Related Items

More in News

President Sisi Declares His Running for Third Presidential Term

Egyptian Streets3 October 2023
Read More

Egypt Becomes First Ever Arab Champion in Padel Tennis

Egyptian Streets3 October 2023
Read More

At Least 38 Injured in Ismailia Security Directorate Fire

Marina Makary2 October 2023
Read More

Madbouly: Egypt Spent EGP 9.4 Trillion on ‘Life-Improving’ Projects Since 2014

Egyptian Streets30 September 2023
Read More

Outrage as France Bans Athletes Wearing Headscarves at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Egyptian Streets29 September 2023
Read More

Egyptian-German Team Unearths Storage Chambers in Pyramid of King Sahure

Muhammed Kotb29 September 2023
Read More

Cairo University Employee Shot Dead at the Hands of her Former Partner

Egyptian Streets28 September 2023
Read More

Egypt Inaugurates New Village Development Project for Bedouins in South Sinai

Egyptian Streets26 September 2023
Read More