Egypt’s Wins Over Tunisia in Olympic Qualifier, Bringing the Pharaohs a Step Closer to Paris 2024

Egypt’s national volleyball team secured a thrilling victory over Tunisia in the Olympic qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, turning what appeared to be an imminent defeat into a much-needed win.

In this closely contested match, Egypt triumphed over Tunisia with a score of 3-2, earning them four points, while Tunisia secured their first point. As per competition rules, the winning team in a 3-2 match receives two points, while the losing team gets one.

REVERSE SWEEP FOR EGYPT 🇪🇬! The reigning #volleyball kings of Africa got their second win at the @Paris2024 Qualifier after a 3-2 win 🆚 continental rivals Tunisia 🇹🇳. ➡️ This win gives Egypt the edge to represent Africa at the 2024 Olympics. ⏰ Oct 6 – Oct 8 schedule:… pic.twitter.com/Pj5Lh8zP8c — Volleyball World (@volleyballworld) October 6, 2023

This significant win brings Egypt closer to securing a spot in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

It also solidifies Egypt’s 18th position in the global rankings with 175.24 points, gaining 4.11 points from the victory over Tunisia. Meanwhile, Tunisia lost the same amount (-4.11 points), reducing their points to 161.56 and sliding down to the 21st position in the world rankings.

The top scorer for Egypt in this match was Reda Hekal, who amassed an impressive 30 points. Following him was Mohamed Adel with 17 points. Both Abdulrahman Saudi and Abdulrahman Al Husseini contributed nine points each, with Al Husseini securing three points from blocks out of his total nine, while Saudi scored two points from blocks out of his nine points.

The FIVB Volleyball Men’s Olympic Qualification Tournaments for the Paris 2024 Olympics are scheduled to take place in Japan from 30 September to 8 October.

These qualifiers are divided into three groups, with the top two teams from each group directly qualifying for the Olympics, along with five teams based on international rankings. Egypt is placed in group B with the United States, Turkey, Tunisia, Japan, Finland, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Despite suffering losses against the United States, Serbia, and Slovenia, Egypt managed to secure a remarkable victory against Japan on their home turf in the past two weeks.

Egypt lost to the United States in the opening match with a score of 3-0 on September 30. The defeat, however, did not deter the pharaohs from their goal.

In their second match against Japan, the Egyptian team turned around what was assumed to be a guaranteed win for the home side, securing an impressive score of 3-2 against the Japanese team. The win elevated Egypt’s volleyball team by 11.09 points, placing them 19th in the world rankings, with a total of 171.13 points.

Egypt’s journey in the qualifiers also saw its team face a 3-1 loss to Serbia on October 3 and another loss to the Slovenian team with a score of 3-1 on October 4.

Upcoming matches include one against Turkey on 7 October and another against Finland on 8 October. The outcomes of these matches will determine if the Egyptians gather enough points to rise through the world’s ranking and secure a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This year, Egypt’s men’s volleyball team made a powerful comeback by winning the Men’s African Volleyball Championship, ending an eight-year hiatus in which the team stepped back from the regional and international spotlight. Egypt clinched its ninth African Championship title in history, defeating Algeria with a score of 3-1 in the final.

