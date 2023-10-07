News

Hamas Infiltrates Israel, Netanyahu: “We are at War”

mm
Hamas Infiltrates Israel, Netanyahu: “We are at War”

Palestinian militant Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on the morning of 7 October, crossing the Gaza-Israel border and entering several southern Israeli towns while launching rockets from Gaza, reports Reuters.

At the time of writing, at least 22 Israelis had been killed and over 500 injured. There are ongoing attacks in at least 21 places, and Palestinian media reported Israelis taken captive by Hamas.

The attacks have been described as “unprecedented” by several media outlets.

“We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war,” Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

“At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price.”

The Israeli Defense Forces announced a “large-scale operation to defend Israeli civilians.”

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, on his part, said that Palestinians have the right to defend themselves against “terrorism and occupation forces.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry warned of “grave consequences to the ongoing escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides” and called for “practicing maximum restraint and avoiding endangering civilians.”

The Ministry warned that increasing violence may affect future deescalation efforts.

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry shared a phone call with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, to discuss deescalation efforts.

BBC reports that a “major investigation” is being launched to determine the reason for Israel’s intelligence failure in seeing the attack coming.

A Palestinian bulldozer has been filmed removing part of the border fence, according to Palestinian news outlet Almayadeen.

It is expected that Israel will retaliate against Gaza, possibly leading to intensifying conflict.

50 Years to the 6th of October War: Remembering a Historic Clash Between Israel, Egypt, and Syria

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Omar is a Master of Global Affairs graduate interested in international relations, economic policy and development, climate change, and local social issues. He did his undergraduate studies in Economics at the Menton campus of Sciences Po Paris and his masters at the American University in Cairo. Omar has worked as a deputy senior editor and assistant editor at the Cairo Review of Global Affairs as well as social media officer at Mada Masr. Easily won over by good Italian or Syrian food.

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Plans to Regulate and Reduce Essential Commodities Prices

Shereif Barakat4 October 2023
Read More

President Sisi Declares His Running for Third Presidential Term

Egyptian Streets3 October 2023
Read More

Egypt Becomes First Ever Arab Champion in Padel Tennis

Egyptian Streets3 October 2023
Read More

At Least 38 Injured in Ismailia Security Directorate Fire

Marina Makary2 October 2023
Read More

Madbouly: Egypt Spent EGP 9.4 Trillion on ‘Life-Improving’ Projects Since 2014

Egyptian Streets30 September 2023
Read More

Outrage as France Bans Athletes Wearing Headscarves at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Egyptian Streets29 September 2023
Read More

Egyptian-German Team Unearths Storage Chambers in Pyramid of King Sahure

Muhammed Kotb29 September 2023
Read More

Cairo University Employee Shot Dead at the Hands of her Former Partner

Egyptian Streets28 September 2023
Read More