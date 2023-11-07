1,500 Killed or Wounded by Israel Overnight: Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor

Israel carried out what the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor called its largest massacre since the state’s founding in 1948.

In just a few hours of intense airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Israel killed or and wounded more than 1,500 people on the night of 6 November, according to a report released on 7 November by Euro-Med.

This happened amid a total blackout of communications and Internet services, the third Gaza was subjected to since the beginning of the war. Communications and internet outages completely paralyzed the work of ambulance and civil defense rescue teams last night.

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) declared to have hit over 450 targets last night and to be continuing its attacks against hospitals. According to the Euro-Med Monitor, the Israeli army targeted an unprecedented number of hospitals in Gaza City and its northern areas, including Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the Indonesian Hospital, the Eye Hospital, Al-Quds Hospital, and the only psychiatric hospital in the Strip.

Israel claimed that hospitals are being used for military activities by Hamas.

Euro-Med concluded, based on first-hand accounts, that Israel is systematically attacking civilian infrastructure, including homes, mosques, schools, and hospitals.

This comes as part of a “genocidal war” on the Gaza Strip that shows complete disregard for international calls for a ceasefire, acting in violation of Israel’s legal obligations to protect civilians and ensure their basic needs, the rights monitor said.

Subscribe to our newsletter