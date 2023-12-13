Gaza Startup Torood Mourns the Untimely Death of Co-Founder Mahmoud Abushawish

Mahmoud Abushawish, co-founder of Torood, a Palestinian tech startup, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Initially reported missing colleagues later confirmed Abushawish death on Tuesday, 4 December. Abushawish’s legacy lives on through his wife and children, his co-founder Ezz Alakhras, and the entire Palestinian entrepreneurial community, who collectively mourned his loss on LinkedIn, expressing their heartbreak over his passing. https://www.instagram.com/p/C0jGMZcNAth/ Abushawish graduated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Islamic University of Gaza in 2021; he co-founded Torood with Alakhras in the same year. “If you can make it in Gaza, you can make it anywhere,” Abushawish reportedly said to fellow aspiring entrepreneurs. Facing Gaza’s formidable hurdles for startups, Abushawish’s determination and commitment to making a positive impact against considerable odds have left an indelible mark on Gaza’s startup scene. https://www.instagram.com/p/C0luKmItn_v/ Torood stands as a tech startup aiding stores’ transition to the online market by providing a quick and reliable door-to-door delivery service. Their mobile application serves as a platform for delivery services, catering to both webshops and traditional stores. The startup’s state-of-the-art storage and sorting facilities facilitate the convenience of same-day delivery. …



