Egypt Takes Center Stage: a Spectacular Lineup of World Sporting Events

Get ready to witness Egypt’s hosting a series of world-class sporting events that will leave spectators in awe. From gymnastics to fencing, modern pentathlon to open water swimming, and karate to shooting, the nation is set to showcase its prowess as it welcomes athletes from around the globe.

With a packed schedule of exhilarating competitions, Egypt is ready to make its mark on the international sporting stage.

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup: A Display of Grace and Precision

From 15-18 February, Cairo will be the hub of gravity-defying acrobatics and breathtaking routines as the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup takes center stage.

With flips, twists, and awe-inspiring performances, this event promises to be a visual spectacle that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Fencing World Cup: The Clash of Blades

From 22-25 February, Cairo will witness the elegant and intense sport of fencing. As athletes duel with precision and finesse, their lightning-fast movements and strategic maneuvers will keep spectators enthralled.

The Fencing World Cup brings together some of the world’s finest fencers, showcasing their mastery of this noble sport.

Modern Pentathlon World Cup: The Ultimate Test of Multi-Sport Excellence

From 5-10 March, Cairo will become the battleground for the Modern Pentathlon World Cup. This demanding event combines five disciplines: fencing, swimming, equestrian show jumping, and a combined running and shooting event.

Athletes will showcase their versatility, endurance, and mental fortitude as they strive for victory in this ultimate test of multi-sport excellence.

Open Water Swimming World Cup: A Splash of Adventure

On 22 – 23 March, the tranquil waters of Soma Bay will witness the Open Water Swimming World Cup.

Swimmers from all corners of the globe will dive into the challenge of open water swimming, pushing their physical boundaries. The picturesque setting of Soma Bay will provide a stunning backdrop to this thrilling event, as athletes navigate the waves in pursuit of victory.

Karate 1 Premier League: A Showcase of Martial Arts Mastery

From 19-21 April, Cairo will resonate with the power and precision of martial arts as it hosts the Karate 1 Premier League. Prepare to be awed by the skill, speed, and discipline of karate from around the world. With their dynamic movements, these athletes will showcase the ancient art of karate in its full glory.

A Grand Finale: ISSF Shooting World Cup

As the ISSF Shooting World Cup draws to a close, let us not forget the thrilling competition that took place from 26-31 January in Cairo. This prestigious event brought together elite marksman and markswoman from across the globe, showcasing their precision and control in various shooting disciplines. As the participants battled for supremacy, their skill and focus were on full display, making the ISSF Shooting World Cup a fitting prelude to Egypt’s upcoming sporting extravaganza.