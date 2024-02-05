Turkey to Provide Combat Drones to Egypt as Relations Normalize

Turkey has agreed to provide combat drones and other technologies to Egypt as part of the countries’ efforts to normalize ties after a decade of strained relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced.

The agreement comes ahead of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s scheduled visit to Egypt on 14 February, which will be his first since the upgrade in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Turkey’s drones have gained international attention and demand due to their use and effectiveness in conflicts in countries such as Libya, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine.

In an interview with private television A Haber, Fidan emphasized the importance of normalizing relations with Egypt, stating that it would allow Egypt to access certain technologies. “Normalization in our relations is important for Egypt to have certain technologies. We have an agreement to provide [Egypt] unmanned air vehicles and other technologies,” Fidan said.

He also mentioned that the discussions between Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah lAl-Sisi would cover various bilateral and regional issues, including trade, energy, and security.

The relationship between Turkey and Egypt had soured after the ousting of Egypt’s former President Mohamed Morsy in 2013.

However, in recent years, both countries have taken steps to mend their ties. They reinstated ambassadors in the summer of 2023, and Erdogan’s upcoming visit to Egypt marks another milestone in the normalization process.