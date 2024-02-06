//Skip to content
Mohamed Ramadan Appointed as Ambassador to CAF 2024

February 6, 2024
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) appointed Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan as ambassador for 2024. The appointment comes as part of CAF’s new Ambassadors Program, an initiative that aims to bring together football legends, community leaders, and influential personalities to promote CAF and African Football.

The CAF Ambassadors Program also aims to highlight the respective individuals who have made a significant impact on society.

 

“I am thrilled and honored to be chosen as an ambassador for CAF 2024,” Mohamed Ramadan wrote on X.

In 2023, Ramadan collaborated with Magic System and Yemi Alade and sang the official song of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Akwaba which translates to welcome in Ivorian parlance.

