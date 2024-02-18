Egypt’s Historic Hotel Sell-Off Raises Concerns Over Heritage and Debt Crisis

In a bid to confront its debt crisis, Egypt has embarked on a historic sale of its cherished assets, including the iconic Marriott Mena House hotel nestled near the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Financed by Emirati investors, this USD 800 million (EGP 24 billion) deal marks a significant shift in Cairo’s strategy to navigate its financial turmoil.

Led by Hisham Talaat Moustafa, Egypt’s largest real estate developer, the acquisition of seven heritage hotels includes renowned properties such as The Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan, Mövenpick Resort Aswan, Sofitel Winter Palace Luxor, Steigenberger Hotel Tahrir, Steigenberger Cecil Hotel Alexandria, Marriott Mena House Cairo, and Marriott Omar Khayyam Zamalek.

However, the decision to offload these assets comes at a time when Egypt faces severe economic challenges, with rising inflation and strict spending cuts.

The sale of the Marriott Mena House and other historic hotels to Moustafa, who was pardoned for a murder conviction in 2017, adds controversy to the deal.

While this transaction is seen as a critical step in the government’s effort to alleviate its debt crisis, it raises questions about the preservation of Egypt’s cultural heritage and economic sovereignty.

The sale to Emirati investors highlights the growing trend of foreign investment in Egypt’s real estate and tourism sectors. While it provides much-needed funds, concerns about the management of national heritage arise.

The Egyptian government has unveiled a comprehensive strategy, known as the State Ownership Policy Document, which aims to sell stakes in 35 state-owned companies to strategic investors by the end of June 2024. As part of this overarching plan, the recent deal is a crucial step towards achieving that goal.